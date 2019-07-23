Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England's Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test

By Opta
England seamer James Anderson will miss the Test against Ireland
England seamer James Anderson will miss the Test against Ireland

London, July 23: England seamer James Anderson will miss the Test against Ireland at Lord's due to a calf injury.

Anderson revealed last week he was unsure if he would feature in the one-off match in London as he recovers from a muscle tear to his right calf, sustained playing for Lancashire against Durham at the start of July.

England's leading Test wicket-taker was ruled out on the eve of the encounter with Will Porterfield's side.

Anderson stated he feels "good" ahead of the Ashes series against Australia, which starts at Edgbaston next Thursday.

The 36-year-old will continue to be assessed ahead of that encounter in Birmingham and will not be risked against Ireland.

Stuart Broad is set to lead the England when the match with Ireland starts on Wednesday, with Olly Stone, Lewis Gregory and Jason Roy hoping to make Test debuts.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue