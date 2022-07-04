Jasprit Bumrah Achieves This Big Record As Bowler Against England At Edgbaston! Check Out

Bumrah achieved this feat in the ongoing fifth Test against England, where he scalped three wickets and conceded 68 runs.

His three-wicket haul took his tally against England in the Test series to 21.

With 21 wickets against England, Bumrah has now surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014.

Apart from this, Bumrah took a world record of 35 runs from Stuart Broad in an over in Test cricket.

He displayed his prowess with the bat by taking 35 from Broad's final over in the first innings as India's tail wagged to help them amass a score of 416 in the fifth and final Test on day two at Edgbaston.

Coming to Day three of the match, A solid half-century by Cheteshwar Pujara and his 50-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant put India in the driver's seat at the end of Day three of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at Edgbaston, with the score reading 125/3 at the end of the day's play

At the end of Day three, Pujara (50) and Pant (30) stood unbeaten.

India maintained a healthy 257-run lead in the match. India started off things after Tea at 37/1, with Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Hanuma Vihari (10).

England got an early breakthrough after tea as Vihari was dismissed for 11 by Stuart Broad after the batter edged the ball to Bairstow, who was present at the third slip.

This brought Virat Kohli to the crease. He and Pujara took the innings forward and built a solid partnership. Kohli looked really good, hitting four really good boundaries.

But the batter fell prey to a peach of a delivery by Ben Stokes for 20 after the ball hit his glove, got dropped by wicketkeeper Billings and went to the hands of Joe Root who was standing at the slip.

With this, a solid 38-run stand between Kohli and Pujara was over. This brought in-form Rishabh Pant to the crease.

After scoring 146 in the first innings, he continued looking in good touch, hitting some good shots. Pujara also kept the scoreboard ticking with some good running between the wickets and a hit sent for four.

Pujara fought his way to a brilliant half-century off 139 balls, his 33rd in the longest format of the game. A fifty-run partnership was also complete between Pujara-Pant. The duo helped India carry through the remainder of the day without any loss of wicket.