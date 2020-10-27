Jasprit Bumrah says Mumbai Indians do not need to change their approach against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan chased down the target of 196 with eight wickets and eight balls to spare against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stokes and Samson played knocks of 107 and 54 respectively for the Royals.

"We have good bowlers with us this year, we have Boult, Pattinson, and CoulterNile, it's always been really good to bowl with them, it has been a good partnership, we discuss a lot of things and the game against Rajasthan, I think everybody was pretty clear in what they wanted to do. The wicket got better in the second innings, and having said that, both Sanju and Stokes played really good innings," said Bumrah in the pre-match press conference.

"When somebody has a good day, you have to give a lot of appreciation to the other team, they were very smart in the chances they took, overall nothing to be worried about, we are still pretty clear and we have nothing that we have to change drastically, it was just one day when the opposition played better," he added.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the top of the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 28).

When RCB and Mumbai Indians locked horns earlier in this tournament, the match went into a Super Over and RCB emerged triumphant.

Talking about the difference between bowling the death overs and Super Over, Bumrah said: "It's difficult to categorise it in one go but it's different. Sometimes you might be sitting in the dressing room and you may have to bowl the Super Over even if you are not expecting to do so. It depends on different people how they treat it. I like to keep things simple; I try to assess everything like the ground dimensions and how the pitch is behaving, and then I choose my options. It is difficult to say that you just bowl yorkers or slower ones, you have to be proactive with the approach you want to have.

"It is always difficult when you bowl in a pressure situation, during that time bowlers can come under a lot of pressure, I try to do things that are in my control, I like to stay in the present and I take it one ball at a time. I always think about what the team wants me to do in the pressure situation, I focus ball by ball and what I need to do. I try to be in the present and that helps me quite a bit," he added.

When asked as to how he decides to bowl what type of delivery during the match, Bumrah replied: "It depends on the situation of the match, sometimes you might be trying to close out the over, sometimes you might take a gamble, it depends on the whole situation and what the wicket is offering, you take all these things into consideration and then you decide what delivery you will bowl."

Many cricketers have voiced their concern over playing cricket in a bio-secure bubble for a long period of time, saying it can take a toll on mental health.

Giving his opinion on the same, Bumrah said: "It is very important to be mentally fresh, I know it's a bit difficult to always stay in the bio secure bubble, not being able to go out, it's difficult but you have to stay in the present, it's about controlling the things you can, try to create a healthy atmosphere, try to be with each other, try to have a good conversation back home as well, these things help you in staying in good mental space in the bubble, I look to do these things as well, I know times are tough but you have to adjust as a professional cricketer, going further I will look to do the same.

"We have been looked after really well by the Mumbai management, you can do a lot of activities and that helps you as one can switch off for a while. We are lucky that everyone has been taken care of by the management," he added.