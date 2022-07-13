Jasprit Bumrah Sets Unique Records: 3rd Best ODI Bowling Figures By An Indian, Best In England -- See List

Bumrah registered his career-best figures of 6/19. With this haul, Bumrah registered the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in an ODI match.

The list is dominated by Stuart Binny with the figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh in 2014, followed by Anil Kumble with 6/12 against West Indies in 1993.

Ashish Nehra remains the only Indian bowler to pick 6 wickets in an ODI twice — a 6 for 23 against England at Kingsmead, Durban, during the World Cup 2003 and a 6 for 59 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2005.

Bumrah best in England

Bumrah’s 6 for 19 is the best bowling figures by an Indian in England as he aced Venkatesh Prasad’s 5 for 27 at Manchester against Pakistan in 1999.

Robin Singh (5 for 31 vs Sri Lanka at Taunton, 1999), Ravindra Jadeja (5 for 36, vs West Indies, The Oval, 2013), Kapil Dev (5 for 43 vs Australia, Nottingham, 1983) and Mohammed Shami (5 for 69 vs Pakistan, Birmingham, 2019) were the other best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs in England.

Coming to the match, Bumrah's six-wicket haul and three wickets by Mohammed Shami helped India to restrict England at 110 in the first innings of the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series, here at the Kennington Oval.

Apart from Bumrah and Shami, Prasidh Krishna took one wicket. For England, only Jos Buttler could play a decent innings as he scored 30 runs.

Opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers proved their captain Rohit Sharma's decision right as Bumrah wreaked havoc on England batters in the power play. England registered their lowest ever total against India in ODIs. India cantered past the target of 111 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second ODI will be played at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14), where India will be looking to wrap the series.

Best ODI bowling figures — India bowlers

Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Against Venue Year Stuart Binny 4.4 2 4 6 B’Desh National Stadium 2014 Anil Kumble 6.1 2 12 6 WI Eden Gardens 1993 Jasprit Bumrah 7.2 3 19 6 England The Oval 2022 Ashish Nehra 10 2 23 6 England Durban 2003 Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 25 6 England Trent Bridge 2018