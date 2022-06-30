Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah to lead India | Here is list, stats of fast bowlers who captained teams in Test cricket

By
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Birmingham, June 30: Jasprit Bumrah will be India’s 36th Test captain when he leads the team out against England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Friday (June 30).

It is rare for a fast bowler to captain in Test cricket and Bumrah is captaining India 36 years after Kapil Dev led India in Test cricket.

In contemporary cricket, we have two other fast bowlers as captains —Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes of England.

So, here we are looking at 8 fast bowlers who captained various teams in international cricket and their records as Bumrah becomes the latest cricketer in that list.

1. Imran Khan (Pakistan)

Not as captain

M: 40 | Wkts: 175 | Ave: 25.53 | BBI: 8-58 | 5WI: 11

As captain

M: 48 | Wkts: 187 | Ave: 20.26 | BBI: 8-60 | 5WI: 12

2. Kapil Dev (India)

Not as captain

M: 97 | Wkts: 323 | Ave: 30.78 | BBI: 8-85 | 5WI: 19

As captain

M: 34 | Wkts: 111 | Ave: 26.35 | BBI: 9-83 | 5WI: 4

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev

3. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

Not as captain

M: 79 | Wkts: 307 | Ave: 23.71 | BBI: 7-119 | 5WI: 22

As captain

M: 25 | Wkts: 107 | Ave: 23.35 | BBI: 6-48 | 5WI: 3

4. Shaun Pollock (South Africa)

Not as captain

M: 82 | Wkts: 318 | Ave: 23.68 | BBI: 7-87 | 5WI: 12

As captain

M: 26 | Wkts: 103 | Ave: 21.36 | BBI: 6-30 | 5WI: 4

5. Courtney Walsh (West Indies)

Not as captain

M: 110 | Wkts: 434 | Ave: 24.19 | BBI: 6-54 | 5WI: 15

As captain

M: 22 | Wkts: 85 | Ave: 25.71 | BBI: 7-37 | 5WI: 7

6. Bob Willis (England)

Not as captain

M: 72 | Wkts: 248 | Ave: 26.31 | BBI: 8-43 | 5WI: 13

As captain

M: 18 | Wkts: 77 | Ave: 21.59 | BBI: 6-101 | 5WI: 3

7. Waqar Younis (Pakistan)

Not as captain

M: 70 | Wkts: 306 | Ave: 23.57 | BBI: 7-76 | 5WI: 19

As captain

M: 17 | Wkts: 67 | Ave: 23.47 | BBI: 7-91 | 5WI: 3

8. Heath Streak (Zimbabwe)

Not as captain

M: 44 | Wkts: 160 | Ave: 25.81 | BBI: 6-73 | 5WI: 7

As captain

M: 21 | Wkts: 56 | Ave: 34.80 | BBI: 4-38 | 5WI: 0

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 19:30 [IST]
