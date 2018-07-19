It was just an absolute car crash - Root regrets bat-drop celebration

The batsman not only reached three figures but also clinched victory for the hosts with a four through mid-wicket off a Hardik Pandya full toss.

Root held his arm straight out and let go of his bat to mark the milestone, mimicking an on-stage performer finishing their act by dropping the microphone to the stage before walking off.

However, England's Test captain has confessed he regretted the move as soon as it happened - and has not been allowed to forget about it since by his colleagues.

"It was something that I immediately regretted. I've not heard the end of it, it was literally the most embarrassing thing I've done on a cricket field," Root told the media.

"I don't think it will be the last I hear of it from the group - they've been hammering me.

"You'd think if you were going to do a celebration like that, you'd have smacked it 30 yards out of the ground. It was just an absolute car crash."

Root's unbeaten 100 helped England secure an eight-wicket triumph in the series decider, with the Yorkshireman recording a second successive century following his unbeaten 113 at Lord's on Saturday (July 14).

After playing a starring role in the one-day format, the right-hander will quickly have to switch his focus to red-ball cricket ahead of five Tests against the same opponents starting in August.

Source: OPTA