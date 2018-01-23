Joe Root rested for T20 Tri-Series between England-Australia-New Zealand

London, Jan 23: Joe Root will be rested for England's upcoming Twenty20 Tri-Series against Australia and New Zealand.

The England Test captain was initially included in the squad for four T20 matches next month, but will return home for a break ahead of the five-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

No replacement has been named for Root, who played in all five Ashes Tests and has featured in each of the three ODIs in a five-match series which the tourists wrapped up with two matches to spare.

The prolific batsman said: "I came into this tour wanting to play everything. I love playing for England and I don't like missing games of cricket.

"I had a long chat with Trevor Bayliss about things and there's obviously a big summer ahead and a lot of cricket still to be played. It's going to be really important to make sure that I'm available for all of that.

"The decision has been made to have a little break. I'm sure when I'm at home I will be sat watching and willing the lads on."

Root made an unbeaten 91 in the first ODI and was 46 not out in the second match at the Gabba, where he also took 2-31.

Source: OPTA