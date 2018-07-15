Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Joe Root welcomes 'ruthless' England display

Posted By:
England batsman Joe Root salutes the crowd after scoring a century
England batsman Joe Root salutes the crowd after scoring a century

London, July 15: Joe Root revelled in the return of a "ruthless" England performance in Saturday's series-levelling ODI win over India.

The star batsman made 113 as England posted 322-7 at Lord's, before a combination of Liam Plunkett's 4-46 and disciplined bowling from spinners Moeen Ali (1-42) and Adil Rashid (2-38) helped bowl India for 236.

England's 86-run win sets up a series decider in Leeds and Root wants more of the same at Headingley after welcoming a return to form following an eight-wicket loss in the first encounter.

1
42372

"That ruthless side of the ODI team really came out today and we're seeing it more and more," Root said.

"Hopefully we can back that up and finish the series off now.

"David came in and took a lot of pressure off me, to help us turn in what was at least a par score, so it was a fabulous effort from him."

India's reply never really got going with Suresh Raina's 46 the highest tally in the visitors' ranks, while the match turned with the loss of Rohit Sharma (15), Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Lokesh Rahul (0) in the space of three overs.

Captain Virat Kohli said: "It was a day where we couldn't get going. Those three wickets early on did play a massive role.

"Moeen and Rashid are quality bowlers. Both sensed that we can't really take risks at the particular stage. They did not try anything fancy, they just kept it tight.

"When you're chasing a big score you need that partnership."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 166 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue