Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jofra Archer to be tested for Covid 19 before joining England's training camp

By
Jofra Archer to be tested for Covid 19
Jofra Archer to be tested for Covid 19

London, June 24: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that Jofra Archer will undergo a second test for COVID-19 on Wednesday (June 24) after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

If tested negative, he will join England's behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday (June 25)

"Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test on Wednesday, and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday," the ECB statement said.

The rest of the group and the England management team had already arrived at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the #RaiseTheBat first Test against West Indies starting on July 8.

But according to media reports, not just Archer but all the 30 negative-returned English cricketers will undergo a second round of COVID-19 tests before entering the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble for full-scale training for the series against West Indies.

According to a report in Sky News, the players and around 15 support staff will be tested before they quarantine themselves in their hotel rooms for the first 24 hours while their results are received. The players are staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is attached to the stadium. All 30 players returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago.

More JOFRA ARCHER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
St Lucia T10 Blast: Full schedule
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue