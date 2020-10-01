Bairstow loses England Test central contract

Bairstow had a red-ball contract for the 2019-20 season despite struggling for form.

But after featuring just once for the Test team in the past year - scoring only 10 runs in the Boxing Day Test in South Africa - the Yorkshire star has not seen his deal renewed.

Bairstow is currently in the UAE , featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and had played a key role in his team's first win of the competition against Delhi Capitals.

Rashid, Bairstow shine as Sunrisers secure first win of season

Now Bairstow will have only a white-ball contract, as will fast bowler Wood.

The Durham seamer has played three times for the red-ball team this year, impressing in the tour of South Africa, where he took nine wickets in Johannesburg.

But Wood fell down the pecking order as England returned home, with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes often preferred.

By contrast, there was good news for Crawley, Pope and Sibley, who have established themselves in Joe Root's Test squad.

Crawley has steadily improved since his November 2019 debut, smashing 267 in his first innings against Pakistan last month.

Pope has been a regular this year, too, and had an unbeaten century in South Africa, while Sibley's steady work has bolstered a previously flimsy top order.

Meanwhile, Tom Curran had an increment contract for the previous campaign but now has a white-ball deal. Joe Denly has missed out altogether.

With two defeats from three games, Bairstow's SRH team are currently languishing seventh in the IPL table, just ahead of the struglling Chennai Super Kings.

SRH next take on Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4).

(With Omnisport inputs)