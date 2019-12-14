Cricket
Hazlewood's hamstring strain confirmed, won't bowl for rest of first Test

By Dejan Kalinic
Josh Hazlewood suffers hamstring strain
Josh Hazlewood suffers hamstring strain

Perth, December 14: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will not bowl for the remainder of the first Test against New Zealand in Perth.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain during day two and Australia confirmed on Saturday the 28-year-old would not bowl for the rest of the Test.

He bowled just eight deliveries, taking the wicket of Jeet Raval (1), before the injury.

Matthew Wade was used for two overs by Australia, who had reduced New Zealand to 129-6 in response to their 416 to begin day three.

Both teams are a bowler down for the Test, with Lockie Ferguson having suffered a calf strain on day one for the Black Caps.

Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
