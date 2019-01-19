Hazlewood to miss Sri Lanka Tests with back injury

Hazlewood bowled more overs than any other Aussie seamer in the recent Tests against India, when Virat Kohli's men became the first from their country to ever win a series Down Under.

However, having reported problems with his back, Hazlewood will not feature in either of the two five-day matches against Sri Lanka.

The first Test begins in Brisbane next week and the 22-year-old Richardson, who was involved in the one-day international series with India, has been added to the squad.

"Josh has reported some back soreness over the last few days and scans have revealed a very early stage stress fracture in the same lower back area as his previous injury from last summer," Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"He will now begin a rehabilitation program and we are confident he will be available for selection ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK later this year."

The 2019 World Cup begins in England on May 30.

JUST IN: A major blow for Australia with vice-captain Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series https://t.co/Rd9RgtRLp3 pic.twitter.com/Zt3DGWXHj3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019