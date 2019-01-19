Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hazlewood to miss Sri Lanka Tests with back injury

By Opta
Josh Hazlewood to miss Test series against Australia
Josh Hazlewood to miss Test series against Australia

Melbourne, January 19: Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka, with Australia calling up the uncapped Jhye Richardson as the bowler's replacement.

Hazlewood bowled more overs than any other Aussie seamer in the recent Tests against India, when Virat Kohli's men became the first from their country to ever win a series Down Under.

However, having reported problems with his back, Hazlewood will not feature in either of the two five-day matches against Sri Lanka.

The first Test begins in Brisbane next week and the 22-year-old Richardson, who was involved in the one-day international series with India, has been added to the squad.

"Josh has reported some back soreness over the last few days and scans have revealed a very early stage stress fracture in the same lower back area as his previous injury from last summer," Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"He will now begin a rehabilitation program and we are confident he will be available for selection ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK later this year."

The 2019 World Cup begins in England on May 30.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue