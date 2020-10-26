Cricket
Justice for Suryakumar Yadav starts trending after India announce squad for tour down under

By

Bengaluru, October 26: The All-India Senior Selection Committee led by Sunil Joshi on Monday (October 26) selected the Indian cricket team for next month's Tour of Australia and one omission came as a shock to some fans.

Team India is set to play in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia and the selectors announced squads for all three formats. While notable absentees were injured duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, Twitterati were baffled with Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav omission from the team for the three-match T20Is.

Sanju Samson will be the second wicket-keeper in T20 International squad which also features Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Among other notable inclusions, pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rewarded with a Test call-up for his consistent red-ball performances.

India squads for Australia tour: Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma miss out; big break for Varun Chakravarthy

Earlier, there were reports that Suryakumar, who has been in stellar form in white ball cricket since last year, will finally break into the T20I squad. But that wasn't to be.

Suryakumar, who has scored 283 runs in 10 innings so far, has been a consistent performer for MI this season and fans were left confused with the Mumbai batsman's unjust omission.

Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
