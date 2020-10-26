Justice for Suryakumar Yadav starts trending after India announce squad for tour down under

Team India is set to play in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches against Australia and the selectors announced squads for all three formats. While notable absentees were injured duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, Twitterati were baffled with Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav omission from the team for the three-match T20Is.

Sanju Samson will be the second wicket-keeper in T20 International squad which also features Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Among other notable inclusions, pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rewarded with a Test call-up for his consistent red-ball performances.

India squads for Australia tour: Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma miss out; big break for Varun Chakravarthy

Earlier, there were reports that Suryakumar, who has been in stellar form in white ball cricket since last year, will finally break into the T20I squad. But that wasn't to be.

Suryakumar, who has scored 283 runs in 10 innings so far, has been a consistent performer for MI this season and fans were left confused with the Mumbai batsman's unjust omission.

JUSTICE FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.

Misses out yet again

What does Suryakumar Yadav have to do to get selected in an India white-ball team?



He's got runs. He's got them quickly. He's done it consistently. He's done in domestic cricket and IPL.

India will badly miss Rohit, Ishant and Bhuvi. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Natrajan deserved a place atleast in the T20I squad. SKY has been fantastic even in domestic Circuit. Gotta Feel fr him. Pant out of ODIs, T20s a d only in Tests. No Chahal for Tests