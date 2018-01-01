India Vs South Africa: Kallis buoyed by De Villiers return

Cape Town, Jan 2: AB de Villiers' return to Test cricket is a huge boost for South Africa as they prepare to welcome India for a three-match series, according to Jacques Kallis.

De Villiers made his long-awaited return to the longest format in the one-off four-day Test against Zimbabwe that began on Boxing Day, the explosive batsman leading the side in Faf du Plessis' absence and also taking the gloves after Quinton de Kock pulled up injured.

The Proteas cruised to victory in Port Elizabeth inside two days but can expect a much stiffer challenge when the top-ranked Test side comes to visit.

South Africa are second in the ICC rankings and Kallis is looking forward to seeing how they fare against India with De Villiers back in tow.

"It is great news for South Africa, he is a world class player," Kallis told Omnisport.

"Any team with AB de Villiers in it makes it a hell of a lot stronger side. I'm looking forward to him playing for South Africa and I know he is looking forward to it as well.

"It is always a big series for us, we are looking forward to it and I think it will be a good test to see where we are.

"Obviously India struggled a little bit out of their own conditions and in South Africa they have a history of that so hopefully that will continue for South Africa's sake.

"We have a good side now that are really coming together and hopefully we can play some good cricket. I have no doubt we have the talent."

Cape Town's iconic Newlands stadium hosts the opening Test – which begins on Friday – before matches in Centurion and Johannesburg.

