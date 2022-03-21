Kane Williamson Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far: All You Need To Know About SRH Skipper

Williamson first took over the reigns as SRH captain in 2018, when he led the franchise to the final and finished the season as leading run-scorer with 735 runs. He also had spells as captain in 2019 and 2021 season.

The New Zealander is no stranger to captaincy as he is second most successful Test skipper of the national side, winning 22, losing 8 and drawing 8 of his 38 matches as the Kiwi red ball captain.

He has also led the national team in the limited overs formats. In 56 T20Is, Williamson has led NZ to 28 wins and 1 tie, while 1 match has ended in No result, the remaining 26 were lost.

In 77 ODIs as skipper, Williamson has won 41 times, lost 33 times, while 1 match has ended in a tie - the 2019 World Cup final and 2 matches were No Results.

Since their IPL debut, eight players have captained the Sunrisers with David Warner being the most successful skipper having led the side to their only IPL title in 2016.

Williamson is the second most successful captain of the side followed by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kumar Sangakkara, Cameron White, Darren Sammy and Manish Pandey, who rather had very short stints as skipper of the franchise.

Now, here is a look at Kane Williamson captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:

Kane Williamson Captaincy Record

Williamson has captained SRH in 33 matches. He has won 16 matches and lost 16 matches, while 1 match has ended in a tie resulting in a super over finish which ended in the favour of the opposition. Williamson has a winning percentage of 50.

Kane Williamson Captaincy stats

Kane Williamson has scored 1049 runs, including 10 fifties, in 33 matches as captain. Overall, he has scored 1885 runs including 17 fifties in 63 IPL matches.

Kane Williamson Captaincy Record vs other teams

Against Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % CSK 6 1 5 0 0 16.67 MI 3 2 1 0 0 66.67 DC 5 1 3 1 0 30 RCB 4 3 1 0 0 75 RR 5 3 2 0 0 60 KKR 6 4 2 0 0 66.67 PBKS 4 2 2 0 0 50

SRH captains records so far

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % David Warner 67 35 30 2 0 53.73 Kane Williamson 33 16 16 1 0 50 Shikhar Dhawan 16 7 9 0 0 43.75 Kumar Sangakkara 9 4 4 1 0 50 Cameron White 8 5 3 0 0 62.50 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 2 4 0 0 33.33 Darren Sammy 4 2 2 0 0 50 Manish Pandey 1 0 1 0 0 0