Karthik, Kohli, Rahul among runs as India surge on Day 1 against Essex

Opener Murali Vijay (53 off 113 balls) and KL Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half-century each after India opted to bat after winning the toss.

Coming in at No 7 at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls). Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India's score past the 300-mark.

Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side was reduced to five for two in the third over and 44 for three in the 19th over.

An impressive half century from Dinesh Karthik here at Essex which includes 10 fours. India 256/5 in 66 overs.

He came out at No 5 at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay for the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Karthik and Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs.

With his 92-ball 58, which was studded with 12 boundaries, Rahul himself made out a case to be in the playing eleven in some point of time in the long Test tour.

The Indian side was, however, in the dock initially with opener Shikhar Dhwan being dismissed for a first ball duck while one down Cheteshwar Pujara made just one before he was out in the third over. Dhawan was caught behind as the top-order found new ball bowler Matt Coles (2 for 31) too hot to handle. Coles also dismissed Pujara cheaply, caught behind again, leading to Rahane coming out at No 4.

India batsman KL Rahul brings up his 50 off 77 deliveries.



India 233/5 in 62.2 overs.

Even in the practice game, it was surprising to see Rahane walk out to bat at No. 4. He was dropped at first slip when on four, while Vijay also enjoyed an extra life when dropped at second slip when on six.

Vijay was also dropped at first slip when on 18. It would have made India's start even worse, but together they added 39 runs for the third wicket and somehow stabilised the innings. There were a lot of streaky edges from both batsmen as the new ball continued to move around. Rahane, in the 19th over, finally nicked behind to reward Matthew Quinn (1 for 27) who used the pitch's slope to generate away swing.

It brought Kohli to the crease as the Essex crowd welcomed him with cheers. And immediately, the visiting skipper got down to business, unleashing an array of boundaries against the wayward Paul Walter (2 for 90).

It's Tea here on Day 1 of the three day game here at Essex with India 201/5.



Rahul 37*

Karthik 19*

At one point in the first session, Kohli was scoring at 100-plus strike rate as India went to lunch at 100 for 3. Making his lives count, Vijay scored his half-century off 104 balls. Kohli, at the other end, got to his half-century off 67 balls, and he was key in keeping the scorecard ticking.

Walter managed to rectify his line and length for a small passage of play before tea, as he removed both set batsmen in the space of four overs. Vijay was bowled, while Kohli was snapped up at first slip, Varun Chopra making no mistake for a change.

India went to tea at 201 for five, with Rahul and Karthik building up a solid partnership. Later, Rahul holed out, miscuing off left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar (1 for 36). Karthik and Hardik Pandya batted out the remainder of the day.