Karun Nair fails to get BCCI clearance for Maharaja Trophy, Prasidh Krishna features for Mysore Warriors | Exclusive

Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025



India batter Karun Nair has been denied a clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence to participate in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy.

The tournament is being held in Mysore, and the Indian star is part of the Mysore Warriors team. But the player hasn't been able to get a green light for participation in the tournament yet, following a finger injury, which he suffered during the 5th Test against England.

Karun Nair yet to get BCCI clearance

MyKhel understands the player has been working extremely hard to get his fitness clearance, but so far, the CoE, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy, hasn't provided the green light.

Karun Nair came to Mysore for the start of the KSCA Maharaja Trophy, but then went back to Bengaluru for rehab. The India star spent a couple of days at Bengaluru's facility before returning to Mysore on Wednesday (August 20). As the Warriors take on Mangaluru Dragons in a crucial match, Karun is not named in the team.

As Mysore take on Mangaluru, a win would keep them afloat in the playoff race. It is to be seen if Karun gets the nod to play from CoE if his team qualifies for the knockout stages.

Prasidh Krishna returns for Maharaja Trophy

MyKhel also understands that Prasidh Krishna is back in the lineup for Mysore Warriors and is playing against the Dragons today (Thursday, Aug 21). The Indian pacer came to Mysore late at night on Tuesday and will be hoping to make his mark in the Maharaja Trophy after being snubbed from India's Asia Cup squad. Prasidh, who was the highest wicket taker in IPL 2025, has been named among five standbys.

The Mysore team has some familiar names as Karnataka mainstay Krishnappa Gowtham, KKR and Karnataka's former captain Manish Pandey are part of the side.