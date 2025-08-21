English Edition
KCL 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of all Six Kerala Cricket League Teams for Season 2

By MyKhel Staff

The KCL 2025, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), is a T20 tournament featuring 6 teams in a double round-robin format with 33 matches.

The 2nd season of the Kerala Cricket League is set to start from August 21 and will continue till September 7.

KCL 2025 Teams

KCL 2025 Teams

  • Alleppey Ripples
  • Calicut Globstars
  • Kochi Blue Tigers
  • Kollam Sailors
  • Trivandrum Royals
  • Thrissur Titans

All of the matches of KCL 2025 will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanju Samson is going to be part of the KCL season 2, as he plays for Kochi Blue Tigers.

KCL 2025 Squads: Full List of Players of all Kerala Cricket League Teams

Malappuram Heroes

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Calicut Globstars

Rohan Kunnummal (c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Kochi Blue Tigers

Saly Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Kollam Sailors

Sachin Baby (c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Thrissur Titans

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Trivandrum Royals

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Story first published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 8:42 [IST]
