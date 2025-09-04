Slovakia vs Germany Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Cricket KCL 2025: Thrissur Titans advance to Semis with statement win over Calicut Globstars

Thrissur Titans signed off their KCL league campaign in style, downing Calicut Globstars by four wickets in a high-tempo clash. The Titans chased down 166 in just 18.1 overs, climbing to second place on the points table (12 points) and booking a semifinal date with Kollam Sailors.

Rohan Kunnummal's blistering 40 off 26 balls gave the Globstars early momentum, but once he fell to Sharath Chandra Prasad, the innings stuttered. The middle order struggled as wickets tumbled, forcing the side onto the back foot. Ameersha's steady 38 kept the scoreboard ticking before an enterprising partnership between Sachin Suresh (32) and Krishnadevan (26 off 14) lifted Calicut to 165/9. For Thrissur, Sharath, Sibin Girish, and Amal Ramesh bagged two wickets each.

Thrissur's chase had its own setbacks. Star opener Ahmed Imran fell cheaply, but Anand Krishnan and the free-flowing Shawn Roger (34 off 15) swung momentum decisively. Anand anchored the innings with a classy 60, keeping the chase under control even as wickets fell at the other end.

When he departed at 111, the match was delicately poised. But debutant Aju Paulose rose to the occasion. Calm under pressure, he stitched an unbeaten 52-run partnership with Sibin Girish, guiding Thrissur home with 11 balls to spare. Aju finished on 44 not out (34 balls), while Sibin chipped in with a handy 15 runs.