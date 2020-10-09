Cricket
Kerala cricketer Suresh Kumar commits suicide, cricket fraternity in shock

By
Kerala cricketer Suresh Kumar commits suicide

Bengaluru, October 9: Former Kerala cricketer M Suresh Kumar, popularly known as 'Umbri', allegedly committed suicide on Friday (October 9). He was 47.

A native of Alappuzha, a district in Central Kerala, Suresh Kumar was a handy left-arm spinner in his playing days and became the first cricketer from Kerala to represent India when he donned the U-19 jersey back in the 1990 season against New Zealand. That under-19 side was led by Rahul Dravid and the Kiwis side had the likes of Stephen Fleming and Dion Nash.

He had taken a hat-trick against Rajasthan in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season while playing for Kerala. Suresh Kumar had also played a big role in Kerala's first Ranji Trophy win over Tamil Nadu in the 1994-95 season when he grabbed 12 wickets for 164 runs.

The police said the body of Suresh Kumar found hanging in house in Alappuzha and further investigation in to the incident was on.

Suresh Kumar played cricket from the 1991-92 domestic season and retired in 2005 after a Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand in Palakkad. He was working with Indian Railways after retirement.

For the record, Suresh Kumar has taken 196 wickets from 72 First-Class games and 52 wickets from 51 List A matches.

Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 21:31 [IST]
