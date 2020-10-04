Cricket
Kings XI Punjab bench these three non-performers after heavy criticism

By
Kings XI are facing Chennai Super Kings in their 5th IPL 2020 game
Bengaluru, October 4: Kings XI Punjab certainly have a lot of fire power in their line-up and skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are among top run-getters in the IPL 2020 too thus far. But they are down on the points table after three defeats in four games.

Keeping in mind that, the Kings XI Punjab effected three changes to their line-up for the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (October 4). The most talked about place retention was that of Karun Nair, who hardly did anything of note in the previous matches.

Kings XI coach Anil Kumble too had to cope some flak for retaining an out of touch Karun, as critics accused him of giving undue prominence to players from Karnataka.

On Sunday, Karun was benched and Mandeep Singh was brought in as he is an experienced IPL campaigner. K Gowtham who was criticised widely for bowling a horror 20th over against Mumbai Indians too was omitted and got in Harpreet Brar, a left-arm spinner, who could be useful against right-hands dominated Chennai Super Kings XI.

Jimmy Neesham, who was vastly ineffective with both bat and ball, too was shown the exit and England pacer Chris Jordan was brought in. Jordan was benched after Kings XI's first match against Delhi Capitals.

Story first published: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 19:43 [IST]
