KL Rahul is new king of IPL, overshadows Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant

Since 2018, Rahul has scored 1777 runs, more than any other batsmen in the league. The KXIP skipper is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant as they have accumulated 1377 and 1348 runs respectively in the league since 2018.

Whereas, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed on the fourth spot with 1341 runs under his belt since 2018. Despite Rahul's impressive form, KXIP have only managed to win three games so far in this season of IPL.

However, Rahul did not rule out the possibility of Kings XI making a comeback into the league. "It's not the first time, I'm getting used to it but we'll take the two points however they come. It doesn't always happen so you don't know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We're trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help," Rahul, who scored 77 runs in the match, had told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"You can't prepare for Super Overs, no team prepares for Super Overs. You have to trust your bowling group and it is important you let them believe their instinct and gut. Shami was certain he wanted to go for six yorkers and he has been phenomenal for us. It is important senior guys put their hands up for us. We still want to take it one game at a time and when you haven't won a lot in the first seven, every victory is sweet," the skipper had added.

The KXIP will now take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.