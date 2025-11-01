Cricket Knight Riders bring in new captain ahead of IPL 2026, West Indies star replaces Sunil Narine By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 15:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) have ushered in a new chapter ahead of the ILT20 2025-26 season, naming experienced West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder as their new captain.

The announcement, made by the franchise on November 1, marks the end of Sunil Narine's leadership stint after two underwhelming seasons at the helm.

Holder's appointment comes as a reward for his stellar performances in the previous edition of the tournament, where the Barbadian showcased his class with both bat and ball. Despite ADKR's dismal campaign in ILT20 2025 -finishing bottom of the table with just three wins in ten matches, Holder emerged as one of the few bright spots, taking 17 wickets across 10 innings and contributing 126 explosive runs at a strike rate of 180. His consistency and balance have now earned him the task of reviving the franchise's fortunes.

Under Narine's captaincy, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled to find rhythm across multiple seasons. The team endured three consecutive disappointing campaigns, finishing last in both the inaugural edition in 2023 and the 2025 season, while managing little improvement in 2024. The side often looked unsettled, with a combination of tactical missteps and inconsistent performances from key players contributing to their downfall.

By turning to Holder, ADKR's management seems intent on injecting new energy and stability into their setup. Known for his calm leadership style and vast experience as a former West Indies Test and ODI captain, Holder is expected to bring clarity and discipline to a squad that includes several high-profile names such as Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Sherfane Rutherford, and Narine himself.

Apart from that, the Knight Riders franchise announced the appointment of a new head coach for Kolkata Knight Riders. Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has come in for the head coach role, replacing Chandrakant Pandit, who was relieved off his duties after a dismal IPL 2025 season.