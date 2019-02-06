Kohli can bat at No 4 if needed: Ravi Shastri

1. On Kohli at No 4

"The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up. That's flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what's the best balance for the side. So we will decide that. maybe Rayudu, or someone else, could bat at number three, and Kohli comes in at number four. We wouldn't want to disturb the opening combination. Separating the top-three could make the batting stronger. But we will assess that on seeing conditions there in England. You don't want to be 18-3 or 16-4 in a big tournament. I don't care about bilateral ODIs, but why should I lose my best batsman early in a World Cup match," Shastri was quoted saying by Cricbuzz.

2. On Hardik Pandya and the recent controversy

He is a match-winner. As a coach, I was just happy to see him back as soon as possible after the suspension was lifted. The whole team was happy to see him back rather than farting around in India and waiting for things to happen. I am glad things were fast tracked and he is back where he belongs. I have told him to brush it off (the Koffee with Karan controversy). Consider it a rap on the knuckles, a hard rap on the knuckles, and now move on. I have told him, 'You are born for better stuff'.

3. On criticism on Dhoni

"He is still a great batsman, and is finishing matches for us. You saw in Adelaide, and he has been in terrific form this year. He may not be Dhoni of 2008 or 2011. But experience is not bought or sold in the market. Nobody is good enough to criticise MS Dhoni. If you talk about him, do you even know anything about cricket? Dhoni is like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. These guys come once in 30-40 years. He is an ornament to the game. He has been the captain of a number one Test team, and has two World Cups to his name. In fact, tell me which trophy has he not won? Name it. There is no space in his trophy cabinet. I think people should learn a thing or two about cricket before they start talking about Dhoni."

4. On Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

After the Champions Trophy, we realised we needed wickets in the middle overs. And the selectors bought into our vision immediately after the Champions Trophy. That was what we wanted to do as a team management group - no compromise. And the biggest thing is Kuldeep and Chahal have gelled together as a pair. They can go for runs, and they will at certain times, but they give us wickets in the middle overs. Just look back at the Wellington ODI - Chahal played as the lone spinner and still he gave us three wickets. In the last two years, these two have bowled magnificently.