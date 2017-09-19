Kohli force behind Dhoni's resurgence: Ganguly

Bengaluru, September 19: Virat Kohli could be the motivating factor behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni's solid recent efforts with the bat in one-dayers this year, felt former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

"When players play for so long; MS Dhoni has played over 300 ODIs for India, they know how to get runs. More than 9000 runs for Dhoni in one-day cricket and he'll get a few more by the time he finishes," Ganguly was quoted by India Today.

"It's the captain's confidence and Virat should get a lot of credit for it because he's put a lot of faith in Dhoni and that allowed MS to play the way he wanted," said the Kolkatan.

Dhoni this year has scored 627 runs from 19 games at 89.57, astounding from any whichever angle you look at it.

The Jharkhand man has more often than not bailed out the team after losing heap of wickets upfront.

In the latest instance, Dhoni made a measured 79 after India lost half of the side inside 100 against Australia in the first one-dayer at Chennai.

It was also Dhoni's 66th ODI fifty and 100th fifty in international cricket.

