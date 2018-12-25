Kohli hopes for a lively Melbourne pitch

1. On the MCG pitch

Last time, the pitch played a big part in not being able to have a result either ways, for both sides. But seeing the pitch now, it has much more grass than it had last time and I hope that it is a lively pitch. I hope it does as much as it did in the first two games because as a side, you always know that you are in for a result that way. The surface, what I saw yesterday, looked pretty dry underneath. There is a good coverage of grass which should keep the surface intact but again, we have to figure out on the field how the pitch actually plays and then figure out our plans accordingly. I think it should have enough for the bowlers to stay interested on all days of the Test match and hopefully, it's a much more lively wicket than the last time we played here.

2. On the need for batsmen to step up

We have been doing well as a batting unit but batsmen will have to put more runs on the board. It's very important. Bowlers cannot do more than this with the total that we are putting on the board now. So as a batting unit, we should aim to put runs on the board that the bowlers could put us on a position of strength. And if we are batting second, we should try to take the lead or come as close as possible because then the match will revolve around the second innings. So, batsmen will have to step up. I won't point finger on any individual but as a team we need to bat better.

3. On him scoring in tough batting conditions

I don't think there is any secret. It's just about getting into a positive frame of mind. It's all about what worked for me where I am comfortable not necessarily looking at how difficult the wicket is. As a batsman at any stage you are scared of pace and bounce then it definitely going to get hit. That's something you work on, the mindset bit. I think that is the only important thing to get into that mindset, you feel ready get runs anywhere and that takes a constant effort on a daily basis.

4. On the approach to next two Tests

As a team, I don't think whether you are 2-0 up or 2-0 down or 1-1, what's happened in the past has no significance at all to what's going to happen in the next two Tests or what's going to happen in the next Test which is quite immediate. The key is to stay in the moment, stay in the present, understand and remember why you won the first Test, which was because of us being in the present moment. You just have to repeat those same things. The teams that stay in the present more, win sessions, win balls, win overs are the ones that more or less end up winning the Test. That's all that we are going to focus on - play good cricket, play consistently good cricket and not get too excited or too taken aback by the situations getting altered during the course of the Test match.