Skipper Virat Kohli launches new gaming app

Bengaluru, October 5: Virat Kohli has become a household name, India's blue-eyed boy. Doing what he does best, i.e knocking the ball out of the park on most occasions, skipper Kohli has won the country's heart and has never stopped amazing everyone.

Loved by all the Indian skipper is active on social media and loves posting on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, may it be incidents from his life, his day-to-day affairs or wishing the teams luck, its all up on social media.

In his latest venture the Delhi-lad has launched his new game Virat Star Cricket - Nazara Games. The game game which has been launched today (October 5) is an attempt to let fans get a closer glimpse of what Kohli experiences on the field.

My new game is live now. Experience the game of Cricket the way I do on the the field. 👊 #ViratStarCricket #Nazara

👉 https://t.co/Ax5Xe8NqxR pic.twitter.com/AQRI4hVz5J — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 5, 2017

The skipper posted a message regarding the launch of the game on Twitter and playfully urged fans to try and catch up to him. In the message Kohli said, "It's what I experience on the field. Let's see if you can catch up with me."

Now that's something a fan would never let go off.