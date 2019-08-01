Kohli looks to overtake Dhoni in West Indies; Rohit can go past Gayle as T20I sixer king

1. Kohli eyes Dhoni's mark

Virat Kohli has 26 Test wins as captain now from 46 Test matches. His predecessor MS Dhoni has 27 Test wins, most by an Indian captain, from 60 Tests and that means Kohli needs to make a clean sweep of the two-match series to overhaul Dhoni's mark. Sourav Ganguly is third in the list with 21 Test wins from 49 matches.

2. Kohli looks to reach 2000-run ODI mark

The Indian captain has now made 1912 runs from 33 matches against the West Indies with seven hundreds and 10 fifties at an average of 70.81. That means Kohli needs another 88 runs in the series put together to be the first man to score 2000 ODI runs against the West Indies. Sachin Tendulkar is second in the list with 1573 runs from 39 matches at 52.43.

3. Kohli and 1000-run Test mark

Kohli has scored 686 Test runs against West Indies in 15 innings at an average of 45.73, with two centuries and three half-centuries. It means he needs to score 314 runs from four innings against the Caribbeans to reach the 1000-run mark. Kohli will be the 11th Indian batsman to achieve this feat.

4. Rohit looks to go past Gayle

Rohit Sharma is just five sixes short of holding the record of most sixes in T20Is. Currently, West Indian batsman Chris Gayle holds the record with 105 sixes followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill who has 103 sixes. Rohit now has 101 sixes from 94 T20Is.