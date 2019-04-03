Kohli says Royal Challengers need to improve fast in IPL 2019

1. Virat Kohli

"We were more competitive, but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would've been more challenging. Wasn't easy to get the boundaries in the 2nd innings, but if we make that many mistakes (dropped catches), then we will fall on the losing side. In a tournament like IPL, when you have no momentum, then these things can happen. The team hasn't gone off to a good start, and these things look really bad. But we have to keep believing that we can turn things around. Thought we played well in Mumbai and tonight, but we need to improve. We need to take some confidence from tonight's game though. The tournament isn't so long, so you need to think on your feet on what the best XIs are. We will sit down and talk to see how we can balance our team and allow our players to create some match-winning performances."

2. Ajinkya Rahane

"Thinking was dew factor, so we thought 150-160 would be a good total. Shreyas Gopal's record against Virat and de Villiers we all know, but overall great team effort. After 3-4 overs, we thought wicket is slow, so I thought if spinners bowl well then batsmen will have a hard time. Gowtham was excellent in the Powerplay, and Gopal backed up after that. Relief, yes, to get points on the board. We played good cricket last three games, but tonight it was all about giving more than 100%. Tripathi was struggling before the match - he had twisted his ankle last game - but he was incredible with Stokesy and Smith. Overall, great team effort."

3. Shreyas Gopal, Man of the Match

"Obviously, I am fortunate and lucky to have gotten those big wickets, again I'm saying it as a youngster getting such big names out doesn't come everyday. I was just fortunate, and the plans worked. Coming in to bowl in the 7th over, we had built a lot of pressure in the Powerplay. I had come in after that, and because the batsmen were trying to score off me, I managed to get the wickets. Pretty comfortable bowling my variations, I rely on my gut feet while deciding what to bowl. I really don't know why wristspinners do so well in T20s. But maybe it's because we can spin the ball both ways. Overall, it's about bowling in good areas and being disciplined."

4. Yuzvendra Chahal

"It's a great feeling to have the highest wickets in the tournament, but we didn't win the match. Legspinners have so much variations compared to other bowlers, and we can get a bit more turn even on flat wickets. Created a bit of doubt on the batsman's mind. Our fourth loss in a row, but we have 10 games, and we have a chance of coming back. If we think negative, then no point playing. So we need to be positive. My sixth year at RCB, so I'm used to the conditions at Chinnaswamy."