Kohli to step down as T20I skipper: Highlights of Virat's T20I captaincy

Bengaluru, Sept. 16: On Thursday, India's flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from T20I captaincy after the ICC T20I World Cup in the UAE in October.
Virat Kohli era in T20I ends; Who is India's new captain? Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant or KL Rahul?
Under Kohli's leadership, the Indian team has won 29 matches out of the 45 T20Is played under Kohli. Kohli has an enviable record as he is the second most successful T20I captain of India as his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led the team to 42 wins from 72 matches.
But India's winning percentage under Kohli is better than Dhoni's tenure during which the side won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. India have won 27 out of 45 matches under Kohli with two tied games and as many abandoned, making it a healthy winning percentage of 65.11.
Virat has been a true asset for Indian cricket; decision made keeping in mind the future roadmap: Ganguly
Kohli will be looking to get his hands on the ICC T20I trophy next month as it will be his last chance to add an ICC T20I trophy to his cabinet. But despite the result, Kohli can take pride of his record as a T20 skipper. Kohli can take pride from the fact that the team under his captaincy starting from 2017 has won series in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, England and West Indies.
Here's a look at the highlights of Kohli's T20I captaincy:
(With inputs from PTI)
