Kohli will fail in Australia - Cummins

Cricket

Pat Cummins has predicted a hazardous Aussies tour for Virat Kohli
Adelaide, July 10: Pat Cummins has predicted that Virat Kohli will not make a century and India will be knocked over when they tour Australia.

India will make the trip Down Under later this year for a four-Test series, three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 encounters.

Kohli has been prolific in all formats for India, but paceman Cummins thinks he could be in for an unfruitful tour of Australia.

"My brave, bold prediction - I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here," said the quick.

Glenn McGrath says keeping Kohli quiet will be key to Australia's hopes of beating such a strong India side.

"I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it," said the former Australia fast bowler.

"It's going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he's not going to take a backward step.

"The Windies of the late 70s, early 80s were an incredible team and they used to target the captain of the opposition team and get on top of him and have a big impact. I tried to bring that in by targeting players when I played. If you get on top of them, the number one player and their captain, it makes the job so much easier.

"If they can get on top of Kohli I think it can have a big effect on the game."

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
