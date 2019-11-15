Kolkata Knight Riders analyst AR Srikkanth joins West Indies as team analyst

Srikkanth is one of the leading T20 cricket analysts in the world having worked in the India Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Global T20 Canada.

Srikkanth is also no stranger to West Indies players having worked with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the inception of IPL and the Trinbago Knight Riders (TRK) since the Red Chillies Entertainment ownership, took over the three time CPL winners in 2015.

Srikanth's role with the West Indies will be in addition to his roles with KKR and TKR.

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons commented on the appointment: "I'm really pleased to have 'Sri' on board. He has a wealth of experience, especially in T20 cricket, and with two T20 World Cups in the next two years, his expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we look to defend our title in Australia next November. An important part of his role will also be to assist in the training and development of our analysts in the Caribbean."

Srikkanth joined the team in Lucknow ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan. The Team Management Unit also includes: Roddy Estwick as the bowling coach; John Mooney as fielding coach for the white-ball formats against Afghanistan; while Rayon Griffith will replace Mooney for the Test match against Afghanistan as well as the white-ball series against India in December.

Experienced strength and conditioning coach, Ronald Rogers rejoins the team's medical staff, which also includes physio Denis Byam and massage therapist Zephyrinus Nicholas. Rogers has worked with West Indies team for close to two decades and brings a wealth of experience to the post.