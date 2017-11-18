Kolkata Test, Day 3, Live: Sri Lanka well-placed despite Umesh's twin blows

Kolkata: Umesh Yadav produced two wickets in the space of 10 deliveries but that was not enough for India to prevent Sri Lanka from moving into a command position on the third day of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (November 18).

At close on third day, the visitors reached 165 for four - just seven runs in arrears of India's first innings total of 172 all out.

Now, the Lankans are well placed to take a good innings lead to put pressure on India. The umpires decided to call off the proceedings because of bad light a little after 4 pm.

Before that, Umesh broke the 99-run third wicket alliance between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne to give India the much needed breakthrough in the final session.

Mathews too holed out to KL Rahul at covers for 52 off Umesh as India gained a wide foothold.

Umesh elicited a thick edge from Thirimanne, who was earlier dropped by Shikhar Dhawan at slips off Umesh, that flew to Virat Kohli at slips and the Indian skipper made a good catch diving to his left.

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal is joined by Niroshan Dickwella in the middle to keep up Lankan fighting.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 172 as pacer Suranga Lakmal took four wickets.