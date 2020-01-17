Cricket
KS Bharat named as cover for Rishabh Pant

KS Bharat named as cover for Rishabh Pant
KS Bharat named as cover for Rishabh Pant

Bengaluru, January 17: Andhra wicketkeeper batsman KS Bharat has been named replacement for Rishabh Pant for the second ODI between India and Australia to be held at Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

Pant was ruled out of the second ODI after he suffered a blow on his head in the first ODI at Mumbai that was won by Australia in a convincing fashion in a margin of 10 wickets. Pant was trying to pull a short delivery from Pat Cummins but the ball took an edge off his bat before slamming on to his helmet.

Subsequently, Pant did not keep the wickets as KL Rahul did the duty behind the stumps. Pant is currently in Bengaluru and he recuperating at the NCA, and the third ODI will be held in the city on Sunday (January 19).

However, Rahul could be doing the duty in the second ODI at Rajkot just as he did in Mumbai. India are eyeing a series-levelling win at Rajkot.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
