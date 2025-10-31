Cricket Kuch Daag Achhe Hote Hain - Jemimah Rodrigues and India dream to Erase the Stain of a Certain November 19 By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 15:22 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

'Kuch Daag Achhe Hote Hain', remember this line used by Surf Excel in an advertisement masterstroke! If it can ever be used in the world of cricket, perhaps the stain-ridden shirt of Jemimah Rodrigues epitomises it.

Jemimah Rodrigues' humongous innings in the 2025 Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia is nothing short of a career-defining masterpiece that showcased her resilience, skill, and unyielding determination to lead India to victory.

Chasing a daunting target of 339 set by the defending champions, Jemimah stepped onto the stage at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai not just as a player but as the heart and soul of the Indian batting lineup.

From the outset, Jemimah faced immense pressure. Early wickets threatened to derail India's chase, with the team losing both openers in quick succession. Yet, Jemimah remained unshaken, displaying remarkable composure amidst the nerves. Her elegant stroke, playmarked by impeccable timing and an array of calculated shots, offered a perfect blend of aggression and control.

She crafted an unbeaten 127 runs from 134 balls, marking her maiden World Cup century, a knock that was instrumental in India achieving the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history.

The innings was a brilliant showcase of her all-around batting abilities-whether it was deftly rotating the strike, flicking the ball past the leg side, or driving powerfully through the covers under immense pressure. Jemimah was dropped twice during the chase, but she never let those moments affect her focus, calmly steering the innings forward with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who supported with a crucial 89 runs. Their partnership was the steadfast foundation of the chase, enabling India to overtake Australia's imposing total and seal victory with nine balls to spare.

Tears pouring down her cheeks, Jemimah was seen folding her hands in celebration. She couldn't stop crying even during the interview, as she continued to thank the Almighty, her parents, who have stood beside her in dire times.

Jemimah has faced difficulties in the last 12 months, both on and off the field. Her lack of form, a parental controversy, all contributed deeply to her wound. But the 25-year-old washed it away with her monumental display, and her tears spoke a thousand words. She masqueraded as Hercules in front of the Australian bowling, which fell short in front of her might.

She was lucky, as a couple of sitters were dropped. She had the help of her teammates in the middle juncture as Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma both played crucial roles in the run chase. But the grit of the Mumbai-born remained undaunted, which forced India home in the latter overs.

In the world of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah remains a name who is yet to reach that elite stature. But Navi Mumbai can be a step in the right direction. As Jemimah honed the role as a no. 3 expertly, this can be the pivotal and turning moment in her career, which can propel her towards greatness.

And as we prepare for the Final, the imperative thought remains - the task is not yet done. India will be on the brink of history as they face South Africa in the final on Sunday, November 2.

It is a gigantic opportunity for the Indian women, as Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops take the field for the championship clash. As the final dance beckons, the entire nation will be resting its laurels on those 11 wonder women on the field. And perhaps a certain person named Rohit Sharma as well, from his house in Mumbai or at the stadium.

Can the women's team put some ointment on the wound of a certain November 19? If they can, we can certainly say, 'Daag Achhe Hote Hain'. Let the tears roll Jemimah, the entire nation will cry in joy with you.