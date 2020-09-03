Lanka Premier League 2020: Find dates, venues, teams

Here are the preliminary details of Lanka Premier League, which was earlier scheduled for an August 28 start.

1. Tournament dates

The SLC said the Lanka Premier League will be played between November 14 to December 6. This will window will help the league to avoid the clash with IPL 2020, which is scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10 at UAE.

2. The number of teams

The Lanka Premier League will see the participation of five teams and they will bear the names of five prominent Lankan cities - Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna. The full nomenclature will be announced later. The SLC has also not made it clear about the squad size and rules regarding the participation of foreign players.

3. Venues of Lankan Premier League

The Lankan Premier League will be played across three venues and will consist of 23 matches. Venues are: Dambulla, Kandy and Hambantota.

4. Last cricket match in Sri Lanka

England had arrived in Lanka for a two-Test series in March but returned on March 13 mid-way a practice game after Covid cases began to get reported across Sri Lanka. Since then there has been no cricketing action in the Island.