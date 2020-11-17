Lanka Premier League 2020: My11Circle named as title sponsor of LPL

Talking about the association, Avik Das Kanungo, Director - Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7, said, "Our fantasy sports platform, My11Circle is already a popular destination for fantasy cricket in India, commonly referred to as the platform where you 'Play with Champions'. Our primary objective is to reach out to more cricket fans across regions and borders and communicate our unique 'Play with Champions' proposition to them through this partnership," he added.

LPL 2020 is scheduled to kick-off from November 26 till December 16, 2020, at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Five franchises, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla, and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title.

"We welcome My11Circle on board as title sponsor for the Lanka Premier League 2020. Their willingness to become the title sponsor of the league is a great testament to the brand LPL," said LPL 2020 Director, Ravin Wickramaratne.

Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match and the final will be played on December 16, 2020. A galaxy of global stars which includes Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Irfan Pathan, and many more will be taking part in the 15-day extravaganza.

"Fantasy sports is becoming the backbone of live sports sponsorship, and this collaboration with My11Circle shows that sports sponsorship is getting stronger in Covid era. I am quite confident that with this partnership, LPL has the potential to become the second biggest sports league in South Asia," said Director Sangeet Shirodkar.