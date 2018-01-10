Laxman stands up for transgenders' cause

Bengaluru, January 10: Cricketers are not just stars on the field accumulating waddles of notes through match fee and endorsements. Many of them are champions of social causes and ambassadors of crusades against evils that gnaw at society.

VVS Laxman, the former India batsman and now a commentator, too showed his commitment to a pressing social call standing up for the equality of transgenders.

Hyderabad based Rachna Mudraboyina has started a Youtube channel Transvision with Sonia Shaikh and Anjali Kalyanapu to highlight the problems and myths around the transgender community. May there be no discrimination against anyone and may we live with inclusiveness. pic.twitter.com/rB1YLUEcnJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2018

"Hyderabad based Rachna Mudraboyina has started a Youtube channel Transvision with Sonia Shaikh and Anjali Kalyanapu to highlight the problems and myths around the transgender community.

"May there be no discrimination against anyone and may we live with inclusiveness," Laxman wrote in his Twitter account.

In the past too, Laxman has endorsed several social causes.

Batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid too promote many such steps. Tendulkar has adopted a village in Andhra and is brand ambassador of Kerala Government's fight against drugs.

Dravid has been an active promoter of drive safely campaign of Karnataka Government among others.