Learn cricket from legend Dhoni! The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy opens in Bengaluru

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy will start its operations in the Garden City from November 7, and the registration has already been opened for the aspirants.

MSDCA mentor MS Dhoni said, "I am excited to launch MS Dhoni Cricket Academy. The aim is to provide 360-degree training approach with the help of best techniques and technology to sharpen your skills. We will bring qualified coaches and fitness experts.

''Register now and be ready to be a part of my academy. It is not just about being a cricketer; it is about being a smart one. To learn the mental and physical skills of the game, come join us at MS Dhoni Cricket Academy."

Dhoni's advice to aspiring cricketers is to focus on the process. "My only suggestion or advice would be, the process is more important than the result. Result is a by-product of the process. But, in today's world we are so much focused about the result that we get away from the process.

''So, take care of the process, take care of all the small things and eventually you will get the desired result. We always keep complaining that we should have got more. But actually, it is the by-product of what we have done.

''So, if we prepare well, if we execute well, and if we are honest to ourselves, more often than not we will get the desired result. If there is a shortcoming, it is always a learning. All the best," Dhoni said.

Deepak S Bhatnagar, Owner, GamePlay, said, "Today is a momentous day not only for us at GamePlay but for all the budding cricketers in Bengaluru. With the launch of the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, kids who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams.

''I am very happy to be associated with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy. With this alliance, children in the region will get an opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited BCCI coaches."

M Vishwanath, Co-ordinator, MSDCA Bengaluru, said, "It is exciting times for young cricketers in Bengaluru. Now, they can learn from the best of the coaches along with the mentoring of the legend Dhoni."

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy - MSDCA is an institute of Aarka Sports which comes of a simple thought of "giving back" from Dhoni and Mihir Diwakar, former India under-19 cricketer.

Diwakar said, "MSDCA is formed with sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured programme that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life.

''Our unique and ground breaking coaching programme is built around the core values with which our mentor Dhoni lives and plays by; INTEGRITY, TEAMWORK, ENJOYMENT, PROFESSIONALISM, & ADAPTIBILITY. I am very confident about the fact that a systematic learning programme will help teach the basics at a young age.

''With the right basics in place, a child can learn and adapt more easily and successfully to succeed in the different formats of modern cricket".

Diwakar added; "Our training methodology is embedded with 4 driving factors in the way we coach, practice and play cricket. Quality over quantity: Encourage players to practice their match day rituals and routines as part of their regular practice and training.

Effective technique instead of perfect technique: Players learn how to achieve out comes in competitive situations and different conditions.

Adaptability over repetition: Players learn to think on their feet and adapt to changing conditions and match situations.

Player ownership over coach management: Players learn to solve problems and show leadership and take ownership of their own preparation, thinking and performance analysis."

Also present on the occasion was Vinod Kumar Y, Managing Director of Brainiacs Bee (Partner of Aarka Sports for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Some facilities at MSDCA

Qualified Coaches

State-of-the-Art Facility

70 Yards Match Ground

5 Centre Turf Pitches

2 Astro Turf Pitches 2

Cemented Pitches

5 Practice Turf Pitches