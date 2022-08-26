Legends League Cricket: Adani Group and GMR Group reveal franchise names

While Adani Group has named their newly acquired Franchise in LLC as Gujarat Giants, GMR Group has named their franchise as India Capitals.

Legends League Cricket had on Wednesday (August 24) announced their tie up with Adani Group and GMR Group to acquire a Franchise each in the League.

With this investment Adani group has made its 2nd investment in Franchise Cricket. Adani Sportsline, a company of Adani Group, recently acquired team in the UAE T20 league.

Pranav Adani, Director - Adani Enterprises said "For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action.

"These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. and we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants."

The GMR Group, on the other hand, has made its 3rd investment in Franchise Cricket. GMR co-owns the Delhi Capitals of IPL and recently acquired team in the UAE T20 league.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director, GMR Group said "It gives me a lot of pride and happiness to announce GMR Sports new team in the latest avatar of the legends cricket league - India Capitals.

"GMR has been in close relationship with the sport of cricket for nearly two decades now. Our relationship with cricket started with our IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"We then spread our Capitals universe with our First overseas team in the International League T20, with the Dubai Capitals and now with India Capitals in the legends cricket league we have tried to give our fans who are like our family some experiences that they will cherish for a long time."

LLC season 2 will start at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun. The season will be held from September 16 to October 8.