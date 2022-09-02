Legends League Cricket: LNJ Bhilwara Group acquire franchise, reveal team name and skipper

From textiles and fashion to EV batteries, LNJ Bhilwara Group is set to make their grand transition into Sports Business with this investment. The new franchise also revealed their team name as Bhilwara Kings, which will be led by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The LNJ Bhilwara Group join the likes of Adani Group, GMR Group and Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) in owning a franchise in the Legends League Cricket recently.

Vivek Khushalani, Founder Chairman, Legends League Cricket quotes that "We welcome Mr Riju Jhunjhunwala of LNJ Bhilwara group to be part of the Legends League Cricket.

"When we went to him with this idea, his enthusiasm was such that we knew that he is going to be part of our team. We are glad that he finally decided and I thank him once again for all the support."

The $1.2 billion LNJ Bhilwara Group, a household name in Rajasthan known for their apparels and garments, and recently diversified into EV Batteries.

Mr. Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman LNJ Bhilwara Group "No sport can ever claim the love and popularity cricket has in our country. I am proud to be part of Legend's clan which has religion like fan following.

"In my career, I have watched so many cricketers but this is a different feeling all together to be part of the game. I am really looking forward to this season and many more of them."

Earlier, Adani Sportsline and the GMR Group had also revealed their team names and named their teams captains in two former India openers, who were part of the 2011 World Cup winning team.

While Adani Sportsline announced Virender Sehwag will lead their franchise named Gujarat Giants, GMR Group announced Gautam Gambhir will lead their franchise named India Capitals.

The Manipal Eductional and Medical Group which named their franchise as Manipal Tigers will be led by former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

LLC had also announced that former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead India Maharajas in a curtain-raiser exhibition match against a World Giants team, led by former England captain Eoin Morgan, on September 16.

Apart from Ganguly, Morgan, Sehwag, Harbhajan, Irfan and Gambhir, the season 2 will also see Yusuf Pathan, Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Monty Panesar, among other former Indian and overseas players in action.

The League which is being played in India for the first time is dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence and is being held in India from September 16 onwards.

The upcoming edition of the League will see 4 teams competing with the season set to be held from September 16 to October 8 in six cities. The League will be played at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

The first season of the league, which featured three teams, was held in Oman with World Giants winning the title following a victory over Asia Lions in the final. The third franchise was India Maharajas.