List of upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, CT, WTC schedule: Year, Match Format, Host Country & Other Details

The biggest change is the expansion of the World Cup. The 50-over World Cup will see the participation of 14 teams divided into two groups of seven teams each with top three entering the Super Six followed by semifinal and final. It was the format used in the 2003 World Cup held in South Africa. The change will come into effect from the 2027 edition of the tournament.

The T20 World Cup too will see an expansion as the 2024 edition will see 20 participants, giving opportunities also to the affiliated and associate nations to make an appearance in the global stage.

The Champions Trophy one-day tournament, which was pushed towards extinction after the 2017 edition held in England, too was revived and will make appearance in 2024 and it will follow the format of previous years.

The World Test Championship too will see continuation in 2025, 2027 and 2029 as Test matches in these periods will be part of the WTC. The 2021 WTC Final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18 at Southampton, England.

Tournament details from 2024 (Host countries will be decided later)

2024: Men's and Women's T20 World Cup. Men's Under-19 World Cup.

2025: Men's Champions Trophy, World Test Championship. Women's 50-over WC, U-19 Women's WC.

2026: Men's T20 WC. Women's T20 WC. Men's Under-19 WC.

2027: Men's 50-over WC. World Test Championship. Women's T20 CT. U-19 Women's WC.

2028: Men's T20 WC, Women's T20 WC, Under-19 Men's WC.

2029: Men's Champions Trophy, World Test Championship. Women's 50-over WC, U-19 Women's T20 WC.

2030: Men's T20 WC. Women's T20 WC. Under-19 Men's WC.

2031: Men's 50-over WC. World Test Championship. Women's T20 CT. Under-19 Women's WC.