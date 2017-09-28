Lorgat parts ways with Cricket South Africa

Johannesburg, September 28: Haroon Lorgat has left his role as Cricket South Africa chief executive by mutual consent with immediate effect.

CSA president Chris Nenzani on Thursday revealed that Lorgat has parted ways with the governing body following a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

Lorgat was appointed four years ago, but has moved on after failing to resolve his differences with CSA and vice president Thabang Moroe will step up as acting CEO during the search for a permanent replacement

"We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the Board, but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution," said Nenzani.

"The Board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat.

"It was a tough call for us to make and we recognise that Mr Lorgat had made a big contribution to the success of the organisation and together with the Board was instrumental in changing the fortunes of CSA when it had endured a troublesome period five years ago.

"We are all saddened by this turn of events, but at the same time we need to look forward to ensure new leadership at CSA builds on the solid foundation laid by Mr Lorgat. On behalf of all of us at CSA, I would like to thank Haroon for his excellent leadership and sterling contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Former ICC chief executive Lorgat said: "I would like to thank the Board for their wholesome support during my time, especially in my early years at CSA. It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA,

"It was an honour to lead the organisation and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years to make CSA widely recognised as the best run sports federation in South Africa,

"I must take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my staff, our players, the wonderful set of commercial partners, the media and every other person that I have had the pleasure of engaging with during my term."

