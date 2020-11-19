LPL 2020: After Chris Gayle, England pacer Liam Plunkett pulls out of Lanka Premier League

"We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers tweeted.

"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers had written earlier. Both the players were set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team.

In the LPL , five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.