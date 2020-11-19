Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LPL 2020: After Chris Gayle, England pacer Liam Plunkett pulls out of Lanka Premier League

By
LPL 2020: Liam Plunkett withdraws
LPL 2020: Liam Plunkett withdraws

Colombo, November 19: Kandy Tuskers received a major blow as England pacer Liam Plunkett pulled out of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) after Chris Gayle has opted out of the tournament. Earlier, the franchise said that Gayle will not feature in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

"We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers tweeted.

"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers had written earlier. Both the players were set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team.

In the LPL , five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26.

Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.

More LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Saha close to regaining full fitness
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More