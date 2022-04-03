Maharaj and Harmer put Bangladesh in the mire at Kingsmead

The Proteas were bowled out for 204 in their second innings in Durban on Sunday, setting the tourists 274 to win.

Captain Dean Elgar top-scored with 64, while debutant Ryan Rickelton complied an unbeaten 39 as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Ebadot Hossain (3-40), Mehidy Hasan (3-85) and Taskin Ahmed (2-24) were the Tigers' wicket-takers on the penultimate day, but their hopes of taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series appear to be slim after they were reduced to 11-3 before bad light brought play to an early end.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque were dismissed by Maharaj (2-7) after Harmer removed Shadman Islam, leaving South Africa needing seven wickets for victory on the final day.

Ebadot snared Sarel Erwee leg before after the Proteas resumed on 6-0, but Bangladesh let Elgar off the hook twice before he brought up a 21st Test half-century.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Yasir Ali dropped the skipper in the slips and Keegan Petersen was fortunate that Mominul opted against reviewing when he was struck in front on 14 by Khaled Ahmed, as umpire Marais Erasmus kept his finger down.

Elgar fell lbw to Taskin after lunch and Petersen (36) was dismissed by Mehidy before Temba Bavuma fell for only four.

Rickelton played patiently to keep the lead building as South Africa lost their last six wickets for 56 runs. Maharaj and Harmer then spun South Africa well on course for victory before bad light prevented them from making further inroads.

Elgar rides his luck

Skipper Elgar was grateful for some sloppy work in the slips from Yasir and Shanto, taking advantage of those strokes of luck to spend almost three hours at the crease to strengthen South Africa's grip on the game.

Rickelton struck four boundaries but was denied a debut half-century when he ran out of partners.

Tigers in a spin

The tourists surely needed a solid start to their second innings to have any chance of pulling off a victory, but they were rocked when Shadman was caught by Petersen at slip off Harmer's second ball.

Things went from bad to worse for Bangladesh when left-arm tweaker Maharaj struck twice in an over, bowling first-innings centurion Joy and pinning Mominul in front.