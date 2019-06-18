Six all out! - Mali Women endure record-breaking T20I thrashing

Making their bow in a tournament in Kigali, Mali were sensationally all out for six after nine overs, mustering just one run off the bat along with five extras.

Only opener Mariam Samake got on the scoreboard as nine ducks followed for a team of debutants, while Rwanda's teenage bowler Josiane Nyirankundineza took three wickets for no runs from her two overs.

Mali's total was the lowest in women's T20i history - falling short of China's 14 against the United Arab Emirates earlier this year - and Rwanda's reply was short and sweet.

Antoinette Uwimbabazi and Nyirankundineza scored eight runs from four deliveries to complete the chase, breaking another record by winning with 116 balls remaining.

Mali might reasonably fear the sides' rematch later this week in the seventh game of the tournament.