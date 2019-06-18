Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Six all out! - Mali Women endure record-breaking T20I thrashing

By Opta
cricket_ball_cropped

Bengaluru, June 18: Mali broke a host of unwanted women's Twenty20 international records on Tuesday in a farcically swift defeat to Rwanda.

Making their bow in a tournament in Kigali, Mali were sensationally all out for six after nine overs, mustering just one run off the bat along with five extras.

Only opener Mariam Samake got on the scoreboard as nine ducks followed for a team of debutants, while Rwanda's teenage bowler Josiane Nyirankundineza took three wickets for no runs from her two overs.

Mali's total was the lowest in women's T20i history - falling short of China's 14 against the United Arab Emirates earlier this year - and Rwanda's reply was short and sweet.

Antoinette Uwimbabazi and Nyirankundineza scored eight runs from four deliveries to complete the chase, breaking another record by winning with 116 balls remaining.

Mali might reasonably fear the sides' rematch later this week in the seventh game of the tournament.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 24 - June 18 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket news t20
Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue