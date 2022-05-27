Man of the Match in IPL Finals: Player of the Match award winners in every Indian Premier League summit clash

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan won the first ever Player of the Match or Man of the Match award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his title-clinching all-round display for inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.
The elder Pathan, who bowled off spin, ended with bowling figures of 3 for 22 in 4 overs and followed that with a match-winning 56 off 39 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the 2008 final.
The following season in 2009, the leg-spin legend Anil Kumble was given the man of the match award for his bowling display of 4 for 16, but his Royal Challengers Bangalore couldn't cross the finish line against now defunct Deccan Chargers in the final.
Kumble's award was one of the rarest as there has never been a player from the losing team to have won a man of the match award in IPL finals since then.
Every year except for 2009 has seen the player of the final or man of the match in a final being awarded to a player of the winning team.
As it stands, there have been 14 IPL final man of the match awards, and only three times the award has been given for bowling performances and two times for all-round shows.
Also, the players from four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and record five-time champions Mumbai Indians have won the Player of the Match award in IPL finals the most due to their success in the tournament.
Now, let's take a look at the Man of the Match or Player of Match in IPL Finals from 2008 to 2021:
|Season
|Player (Team)
|Performance
|Versus
|2008
|Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals)
|56 off 39 balls & 3 for 22
|Chennai Super Kings
|2009
|Anil Kumble (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|4 for 16
|Deccan Chargers
|2010
|Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)
|57* off 35 balls & 1 for 21
|Mumbai Indians
|2011
|Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings)
|95 off 52 balls
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2012
|Manvinder Bisla (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|89 off 48 balls
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
|Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)
|60* off 32 balls & 1 for 34
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|94 off 50 balls
|Kings XI Punjab
|2015
|Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
|50 off 26 balls
|Chennai Super Kings
|2016
|Ben Cutting (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|39* off 15 balls & 2 for 35
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2017
|Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians)
|47 off 38 balls
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2018
|Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings)
|117* off 57 balls
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2019
|Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
|2 for 14
|Chennai Super Kings
|2020
|Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)
|3 for 30
|Delhi Capitals
|2021
|Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings)
|86 off 59 balls
|Kolkata Knight Riders
