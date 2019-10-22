Man of the series Rohit Sharma reveals secret of his success as Test opener

So, what was his secret to success as Test opener? Rohit said he did not want to let go the starts once he settled in and said his experience in opening in white-ball cricket helped him in the traditional format.

"I said it before as well, thankful to the management for the opportunity (opening in Test cricket). Considering how the series has gone by, I can take a lot of positives, especially how to counter that new ball. The new ball will be a threat anywhere in the world. It's been a great start, so I don't want to let it go.

"That started long back in 2013, when I started opening for India in white ball cricket. I realised you need to have discipline at the start of the innings. Once you are in, you can play your game. That's what I have done, I follow a certain template that allows me to have some success.

"You need support from the management, coach, captain, that has helped a lot. Test cricket is a different ball game, getting that big score will give me confidence moving forward. I was trying to be mindful about that. You need to be disciplined, I kept talking to myself. I wanted to make a big score and get my team into good positions," said Rohit.

Head coach Ravi Shastri too was satisfied that the experiment to make Rohit open in Test cricket paid off handsomely.

"When you need to open in Tests, you might get out in the first 10 balls. But Rohit did well to hang in there for the first two hours. And things changed after lunch for him to take advantage of that. The job satisfaction that an opener gets is wonderful," said Shastri.