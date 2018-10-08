Managers of Prithvi Shaw take legal steps against Swiggy, Freecharge for ambush marketing

In fact, Baseline has already sent legal notice to food delivery chain Swiggy and online recharge company Freecharge for using Prithvi's name to derive commercial leverage. Amul, who used an image of Prithvi with the tagline Shawbash, too is under the radar but so far no legal steps have been taken against the firm.

Baseline has sought Rs 1 crore compensation from Swiggy and e-commerce website FreeCharge. In its notice, Baseline said Swiggy and FreeCharge had used Prithvi Shaw creative with the brand identity to post congratulatory messages on their official social media platforms.

ALSO READ: I DON'T PREMEDITATE: PRITHVI SHAW

"We have initiated action against Swiggy and FreeCharge. We are also trying figure out the other brands who have unlawfully used the talent with an intent to promote their brand," Baseline Ventures Managing Director Tuhin Mishra was quoted as saying by insidesport.co. "To tweet a congratulatory message is fine. But here it's far beyond that. Now Thugs of Hindustan is a big hit. Can you dare to it with the iconic stars whose presence makes the movie a blockbuster," he said.

"All are free to congratulate a player on his achievement. By seeking commercial gains in the guise of paying a tribute to an achiever, you are denying the player of his legitimate commercial rights. That is not acceptable," said Mishra.

A big thank you to everyone for the love and constant support 🙏🙏😇 https://t.co/69hEwbL9zz — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) October 4, 2018

Mishra said they have been in the process of identifying other brands which used Prithvi's success to promote their brands. "We know several other brands have tried this misadventure. We are trying to figure out the course of action with our legal team.

"We cannot be unfair to our sponsors who pay to associate with the player. Protinex and Indian Oil were the rightful owners to associate with Prithvi, but how can any brand claim to be 'Prithvi ka favourite...' With such ambush marketing tactics you are not just cheating the star player who has backed his talent with years of hard work and perseverance to achieve what makes him a celebrity worth this commercial value, such brands are also not honest to the consumer when they claim that their product is 'Prithvi ka favourite."

Later, Swiggy confirmed to Economic Times that they have received legal notice from Baseline but added that it was sent based on wrong facts. They said the company is working in close association their legal team.