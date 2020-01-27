Martin Guptill swears at Yuzvendra Chahal in Hindi on live TV

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match series between the two sides. Guptill scored a quickfire 33 off 20 balls but Indian bowlers kept a tight leash on the Black Caps restricting them for 132 and then reaching the target in only 17.3 overs.

After the game, offspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the microphone from Star Sports anchor Jatin Sapru and approached Guptill who was having a chat with the Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

Chahal greeted the pair to which Guptill responded with "Kya hai G***u?" leaving Rohit in splits. Chahal then told him that they were live on television and that video clipping has now gone viral on social media.

The action now shifts from Auckland to Hamilton where the third match will be played on Wednesday (January 29).

(With inputs from Agencies)